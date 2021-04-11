Analysts Set Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) PT at $4.70

Shares of Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

TRVCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TRVCF stock remained flat at $$3.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Tervita has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

