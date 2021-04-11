Analyzing FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for FS KKR Capital and FS KKR Capital Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. II 1 1 3 0 2.40

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 19.14%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential downside of 32.38%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FS KKR Capital and FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.32 $246.00 million $3.20 6.52 FS KKR Capital Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. FS KKR Capital pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS KKR Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FS KKR Capital Corp. II has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats FS KKR Capital Corp. II on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies. The fund does not intend to invest to any significant degree in start-up companies, turnaround situations or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as consumer services, energy, capital goods, software and services, telecommunication services, consumer durables and apparel, diversified financials, materials, automobiles and components, commercial and professional services, media, technology hardware and equipment, health care equipment and services, insurance, retailing, transportation, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences, food and staples retailing, food, beverage, and tobacco, household and personal products, real estate, and utilities. The fund seeks to invest in private companies based in the United States. It also invests in non-U.S. securities, which may include securities denominated in U.S. dollars or in non-U.S. currencies, to the extent permitted by the 1940 Act. The fund purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions in the Âover-the-counterÂ market for institutional loans or directly from our target companies. It also purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in target companies, either in conjunction with one of its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor, such as an institutional investor or private equity firm. It may have board representation or board observation rights in its portfolio companies.

