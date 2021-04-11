Analyzing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.60% 3.85% 2.78% VAALCO Energy -56.93% 27.98% 12.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 2 5 1 2.88 VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.78%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 5.52 -$69.06 million $3.37 2.97 VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 1.54 $2.56 million N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

