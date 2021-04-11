Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 3,744 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

