Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires Shares of 8,448 Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.08% of Heska as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Heska by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

