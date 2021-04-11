Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 1,270 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 558.5% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 10,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 101,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

