Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 488 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 9.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $811,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $3,977,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.83 and a 200 day moving average of $366.54. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.56 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

