Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 6,301 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Quanta Services by 207.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quanta Services by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,643 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $94.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.