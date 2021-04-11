Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NGLOY opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

