Anyswap (ANY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $446,521.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00004417 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $49.53 million and approximately $446,521.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00293456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00739174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,334.23 or 0.98624763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00018799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.00 or 0.00796189 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

