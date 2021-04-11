Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $151.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.