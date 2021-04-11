Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Critical Analysis

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 2.33 $1.64 billion $2.82 14.21 Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.24 $1.01 billion $21.34 11.94

Arch Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everest Re Group. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 15.08% 5.80% 1.70% Everest Re Group 7.38% 5.19% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arch Capital Group and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Everest Re Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.78, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $272.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Everest Re Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

