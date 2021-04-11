Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

