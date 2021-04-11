Asiamet Resources (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Asiamet Resources (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KMGLF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Asiamet Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

