ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €590.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €457.25 ($537.94).

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.