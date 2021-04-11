Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,528.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,528 ($33.03) and last traded at GBX 2,484 ($32.45), with a volume of 686096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,490 ($32.53).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,404.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,157.56.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total transaction of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

