AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,759.44 ($114.44).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,287 ($95.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £95.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,110.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,693.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.