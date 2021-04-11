Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) fell 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.91 and last traded at $53.35. 2,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 311,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,975,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

