Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 4% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.15. 2,545,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,005,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.51.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

