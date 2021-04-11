Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

AVA opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Avista by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

