Axe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66,260.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $958,343.84 and $66,260.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars.

