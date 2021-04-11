Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 275.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.95% of Axos Financial worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AX stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

