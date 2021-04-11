B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 677.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,048 shares of company stock valued at $38,524,077. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

