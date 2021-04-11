B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $546,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,625,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.35 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.