B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $621,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

