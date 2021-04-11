B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $194,805,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.82 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.