B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 182,500 National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.23% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.