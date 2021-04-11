B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $138.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

