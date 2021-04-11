Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 607 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $154.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.