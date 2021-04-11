Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 400 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,400,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

