Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

