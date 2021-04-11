Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $144.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $144.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.