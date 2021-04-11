Bank of America Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $504.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.76. Adobe has a one year low of $313.75 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.