Bank of America Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

