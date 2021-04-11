Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $337,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 68,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8,258.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $126.94 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.