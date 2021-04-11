Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CEMI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.