Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 281.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Orion Group worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Orion Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ORN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

