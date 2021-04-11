Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $319,000 Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $3,792,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,550 shares of company stock worth $508,909 in the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $39.70 on Friday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 million and a P/E ratio of -50.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEEM. HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

