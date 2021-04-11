Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in E. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on E shares. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.31 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.