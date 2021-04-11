Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

BANR opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Banner by 163.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Banner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

