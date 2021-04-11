Barclays Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $57.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock worth $2,358,517. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

