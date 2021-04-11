Barclays Upgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Positive

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $425.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $468.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $381.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $205.06 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

