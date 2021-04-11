Barclays Upgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Positive

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $425.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $468.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $381.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $205.06 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.53.
In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
