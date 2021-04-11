Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTDPY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

