Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 216 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit