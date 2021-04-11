Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 216 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.