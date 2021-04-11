Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $74.82

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.82, but opened at $73.15. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $72.30, with a volume of 3,181 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

