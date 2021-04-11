Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $74.82

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.82, but opened at $73.15. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $72.30, with a volume of 3,181 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit