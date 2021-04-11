Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 344.70 ($4.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 242.20 ($3.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.01. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.42.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97). Also, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

