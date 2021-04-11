Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $105.75 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $93.90 and a 1 year high of $122.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

