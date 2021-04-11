Bionic (BNC) Price Tops $0.0001

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Bionic has a market cap of $42,048.04 and approximately $89.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bionic has traded 253.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bionic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00063634 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004279 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About Bionic

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

