Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $555.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $738,461.86 and approximately $555.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,835.82 or 0.99910641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00470125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.40 or 0.00324599 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.52 or 0.00752252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,248,463 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

