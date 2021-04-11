BitWhite (BTW) Reaches Market Cap of $162,521.09

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $162,521.09 and $27,347.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

